Faceter (FACE) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 50.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Faceter has a market capitalization of $517,787.91 and approximately $16.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Faceter has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.77, $51.55, $10.39 and $24.43.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045057 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.19 or 0.05150678 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018263 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00053465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $50.98, $24.68, $20.33, $10.39, $51.55, $18.94, $7.50, $33.94, $5.60, $13.77 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.