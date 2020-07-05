EXMR FDN (EXMR) Trading Up 131.1% Over Last 7 Days

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $686,718.57 and approximately $12,130.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001204 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, EXMR FDN has traded up 131.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045049 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $457.75 or 0.05066004 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002733 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017974 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00053346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031430 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011058 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

