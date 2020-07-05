Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ET. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on Evertz Technologies and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.
ET stock opened at C$12.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.44. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of C$9.69 and a 52-week high of C$19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02.
About Evertz Technologies
Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.
