Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ET. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on Evertz Technologies and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

ET stock opened at C$12.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.44. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of C$9.69 and a 52-week high of C$19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

