Everipedia (IQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.06 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $13.06 million and $1.70 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bancor Network, BigONE and Bitfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.26 or 0.01693591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00170405 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00051861 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00108668 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,011,600,739 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,791,959,683 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Bancor Network, DragonEX, BigONE, Upbit and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

