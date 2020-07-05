EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Update

EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,964. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -0.32. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

Get EuroDry alerts:

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EuroDry will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EDRY. ValuEngine raised EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.