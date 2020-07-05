EUNO Trading 57.9% Higher This Week (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $910,680.67 and approximately $13,244.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 57.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.34 or 0.02270676 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002110 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000556 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000070 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 38,349,387 coins and its circulating supply is 35,384,681 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.