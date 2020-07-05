Etherparty (FUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.07 Million

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Etherparty token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $176,921.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00044993 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.31 or 0.05123374 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002730 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017814 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00053113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

FUEL is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

