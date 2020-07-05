Essentia (ESS) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Essentia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. During the last week, Essentia has traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a total market cap of $256,562.05 and approximately $11,385.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045043 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $462.89 or 0.05121034 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002718 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017572 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00053131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

ESS is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit, CoinBene and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

