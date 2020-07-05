Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Puma Biotechnology Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Puma Biotechnology in a research note issued on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.34. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 500.98% and a negative net margin of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $414.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 25,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $251,692.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,098 shares in the company, valued at $260,197.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,482 shares of company stock worth $349,126. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

