EOS Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $924.46 Million (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. EOS has a market cap of $2.26 billion and $924.46 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $2.42 or 0.00026810 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, BitFlip, ABCC and Rfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,020,765,259 coins and its circulating supply is 934,065,248 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, BitMart, WazirX, Cryptopia, Upbit, ChaoEX, OEX, DOBI trade, IDCM, DragonEX, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Mercatox, HitBTC, Zebpay, Bithumb, CoinEx, Kuna, Bit-Z, CPDAX, ABCC, Coindeal, Cobinhood, Coinbe, Exmo, RightBTC, Bitbns, Neraex, Coinone, Huobi, EXX, CoinTiger, Fatbtc, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, BCEX, Bitfinex, IDAX, Coinrail, GOPAX, DigiFinex, C2CX, Tidebit, OTCBTC, Coinsuper, Koinex, ZB.COM, YoBit, LBank, BigONE, Hotbit, Cryptomate, Bibox, Ovis, OKEx, Exrates, BitFlip, Poloniex, Rfinex, OpenLedger DEX, Kucoin, QBTC, CoinBene, Tidex, Bilaxy, COSS, Instant Bitex, TOPBTC, Binance, Liqui and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

