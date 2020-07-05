EnterCoin Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One EnterCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $10,761.78 and $18.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045057 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.19 or 0.05150678 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018263 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00053465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002409 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a token. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,284,750 tokens. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

