EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. EnPro Industries reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.90 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on NPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,901,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPO opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $73.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average is $51.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

