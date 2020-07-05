Energo (TSL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $88.00

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. Energo has a total market capitalization of $138,046.45 and approximately $88.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, CoinBene, CoinEgg and Coinnest. In the last seven days, Energo has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00045037 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.58 or 0.05067414 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00018058 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00053358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

Energo (TSL) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinEgg, CoinBene, Coinrail and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

