Elysium Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the U.S. dollar. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00458514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00013378 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000802 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003411 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Elysium Profile

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

