Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Up 3,100.0% in June

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 3,100.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Eltek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eltek stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Eltek at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELTK stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $5.25. 1,096,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,101. The company has a market cap of $10.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of -3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. Eltek has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $7.08.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 34.79%.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

