Electra (ECA) Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Electra has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Electra coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electra has a market cap of $7.51 million and approximately $11,216.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,554,367,205 coins and its circulating supply is 28,687,210,652 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electra’s official website is electraproject.org . Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

