Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches Market Cap of $10.52 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $10.52 million and approximately $77,417.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000529 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00457911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013113 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000831 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003420 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 220,041,680 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Einsteinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

