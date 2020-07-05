Eidoo (EDO) Market Cap Hits $36.60 Million

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Eidoo token can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00007064 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Eidoo has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Eidoo has a total market capitalization of $36.60 million and $14,170.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eidoo alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00044984 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $461.86 or 0.05111342 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017783 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00053029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Eidoo Token Profile

Eidoo (CRYPTO:EDO) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 tokens. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eidoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eidoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.