Edgeless (EDG) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.00 Million

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $2,530.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Edgeless Profile

EDG is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

