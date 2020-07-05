Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Receives $39.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on EV shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

NYSE EV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.95. 396,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,522. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eaton Vance has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.55 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Vance will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 35.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 195.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 148,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 97,933 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 102.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 36,794 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance by 3.2% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 217,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

