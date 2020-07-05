Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Equities analysts expect Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) to report sales of $3.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.52 billion. Eaton reported sales of $5.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year sales of $16.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.83 billion to $17.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.06 billion to $19.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ETN. Bank of America cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.12.

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.24. 1,587,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.87.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,424,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

