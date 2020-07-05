Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.35. Eaton posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.12.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $405,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,351.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 369.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.24. 1,587,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.87. Eaton has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $105.78.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

