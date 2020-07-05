Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

DX stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $315.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.72 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 118.97% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Dynex Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Dynex Capital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

