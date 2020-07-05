Dynatronics’ (DYNT) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Aegis

Aegis reissued their market perform rating on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.45 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Dynatronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynatronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.75.

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Dynatronics worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

