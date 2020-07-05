Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.21.

DY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE DY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 310,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,313. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.50 and a beta of 1.50. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $59.47.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.42. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 187,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $8,020,553.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,059,853.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $209,346.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.