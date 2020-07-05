Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Dover posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.42. 852,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,996. Dover has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

