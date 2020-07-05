Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. Douglas Emmett reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Douglas Emmett.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.40). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 37.55%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

DEI traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $31.28. 830,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,172. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Christopher H. Anderson bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.32 per share, with a total value of $1,212,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,341,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,999,131.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 51.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 201,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 68,656 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $454,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 271.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 41.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 62,744 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.