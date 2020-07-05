Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2020 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. Douglas Emmett reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.40). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 37.55%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

DEI traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $31.28. 830,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,172. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Christopher H. Anderson bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.32 per share, with a total value of $1,212,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,341,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,999,131.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 51.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 201,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 68,656 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $454,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 271.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 41.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 62,744 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.