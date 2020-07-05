Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLOW. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti lowered their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet cut Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after buying an additional 276,541 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLOW traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 81,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,160. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16. The company has a market cap of $788.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.76. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.93 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

