Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Two analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $2.71. Dollar General reported earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $9.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.38.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,966,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 84.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.48. 1,559,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,707. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

