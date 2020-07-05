Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Equities analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to post sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.42 billion and the highest is $2.74 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $10.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.46 billion to $11.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.71 billion to $11.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld purchased 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,708,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,951,000 after buying an additional 595,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,534,000 after buying an additional 142,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 42.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,242,000 after buying an additional 2,138,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,168,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,654,000 after buying an additional 304,935 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 17.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after buying an additional 606,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $48.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,037,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $92.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.20.

Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

