Dimecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $160.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 85% against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $619,790.69 and $160.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015442 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004554 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000843 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002663 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

