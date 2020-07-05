Digitex Futures Hits Market Cap of $54.95 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 49.3% against the dollar. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for about $0.0628 or 0.00000695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $54.95 million and $2.17 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.47 or 0.01698853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00170603 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00051889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00108759 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 874,785,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

