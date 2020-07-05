Digital Gold Price Tops $54.31 on Top Exchanges (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for $54.31 or 0.00602047 BTC on major exchanges. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $735,402.56 and $2.57 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.39 or 0.01700459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00169779 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00051890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00107740 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,541 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

