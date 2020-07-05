Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Reaches Market Cap of $139,196.00

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. In the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045043 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $462.89 or 0.05121034 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002718 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017572 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00053131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

DFS is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

