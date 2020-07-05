Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) to announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Dicks Sporting Goods reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.21.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,937 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the first quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 43,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

DKS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.76. 1,712,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,367. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

