Diamond Trading 24.7% Lower This Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $854,316.69 and $441.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,497,053 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

