Diamond Platform Token (DPT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,074.00

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last seven days, Diamond Platform Token has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond Platform Token token can now be bought for about $4.50 or 0.00049853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and LocalTrade. Diamond Platform Token has a market cap of $7.76 million and $4,074.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Diamond Platform Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.64 or 0.05109281 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002733 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017917 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00053334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Profile

Diamond Platform Token (DPT) is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,722,566 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower . Diamond Platform Token’s official website is cdiamondcoin.com . Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin . The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Platform Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond Platform Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Platform Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond Platform Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.