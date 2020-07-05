Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including C-Patex, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $68,122.73 and approximately $18.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, C-Patex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

