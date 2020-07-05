Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €41.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALO. Morgan Stanley set a €49.20 ($55.28) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.50 ($47.75) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.46 ($48.83).

Get Alstom alerts:

Alstom stock opened at €41.88 ($47.06) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €41.02 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.42. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($28.82) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($41.99).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.