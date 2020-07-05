Desire (DSR) Reaches Market Cap of $6,519.47

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Desire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Desire has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Desire has a market cap of $6,519.47 and $8,375.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,034.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.36 or 0.02494575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.47 or 0.02440410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00457759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013122 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00695417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00062151 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00563154 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00016362 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

