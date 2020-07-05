DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,057.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0531 or 0.00000588 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $856,439.69 and $9,057.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

