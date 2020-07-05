Decentraland (MANA) 1-Day Volume Tops $11.41 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. Decentraland has a market cap of $53.80 million and approximately $11.41 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045043 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $462.89 or 0.05121034 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002718 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017572 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00053131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,196,554,285 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,411,938,048 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars.

