DECENT (DCT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $38.00

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. One DECENT coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. DECENT has a total market cap of $362,618.22 and $38.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DECENT has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DECENT alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006665 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002148 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About DECENT

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.