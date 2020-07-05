DAV Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $106,767.00 (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $152,839.33 and approximately $106,767.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $50.98, $33.94 and $32.15.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00457402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00032234 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,026.87 or 0.99906900 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004794 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,710,113 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

DAV Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $18.94, $32.15, $10.39, $13.77, $7.50, $5.60, $20.33, $24.43, $50.98, $33.94 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.