Datum (DAT) Trading Up 0.5% This Week

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Datum has a market cap of $969,260.51 and $19,782.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datum has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Datum token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $461.64 or 0.05109281 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002733 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017917 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00053334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

