Datawallet One Day Volume Reaches $8,237.00 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Datawallet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Exmo, Bibox and BitForex. Datawallet has a market cap of $278,121.42 and $8,237.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.39 or 0.01700459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00169779 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00051890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00107740 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, IDEX, Exmo and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

