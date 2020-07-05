Databroker (DTX) Trading 15.9% Lower This Week

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $6,410.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker token can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00044984 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $461.86 or 0.05111342 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017783 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00053029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

