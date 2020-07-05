DaTa eXchange (DTX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,521.00

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the US dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045125 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.12 or 0.05145155 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00018035 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00053310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002387 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com . DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

