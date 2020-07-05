Dash Price Tops $66.85 on Major Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. During the last week, Dash has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $66.85 or 0.00740984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Coinrail, CryptoBridge and WazirX. Dash has a market cap of $640.72 million and $175.53 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017583 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00186031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000677 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,584,754 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC Trade UA, Kuna, COSS, Indodax, HitBTC, WazirX, Bleutrade, LBank, Upbit, Coindeal, C-Patex, Negocie Coins, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinsuper, Bittylicious, Bisq, TradeOgre, Bitinka, Livecoin, Iquant, Binance, Bibox, ABCC, HBUS, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, B2BX, Exrates, Kucoin, Bitsane, OKEx, Cryptopia, Liquid, CoinEx, Graviex, SouthXchange, YoBit, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, BX Thailand, Coinbe, Bithumb, Tux Exchange, Mercatox, C-CEX, Coinroom, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Huobi, Bit-Z, Braziliex, ACX, LocalTrade, Sistemkoin, C2CX, Coinrail, CEX.IO, Cryptomate, Bittrex, Altcoin Trader, Trade Satoshi, Poloniex, Bitbns, Trade By Trade, OpenLedger DEX, Coinhub, Coinsquare, WEX, Tidex, Ovis, BiteBTC, Kraken, Liqui, Koineks, CryptoBridge, Instant Bitex, BitFlip, xBTCe, BitBay and Exmo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

