DAO.Casino (BET) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 5th. DAO.Casino has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO.Casino token can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAO.Casino has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAO.Casino alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005505 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,980.81 or 0.99462769 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino . DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO.Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO.Casino and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.